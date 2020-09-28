Join or Sign In

lift.tv for iOS

By Nabil Naghdy Free

Developer's Description

By Nabil Naghdy

Your live-streaming fitness app so you can connect with your favorite trainers across the world. Train anywhere, anytime.

With lift.tv you can search through a number of fitness categories, including:

- Yoga

- Bodybuilding

- HIIT

- Dancing

- Meal Prep

- and there is much more on the way!

Trainers - we seek out fitness professionals who will help and guide you through their workouts and plans. You can ask questions in the chat box and get feedback in real time! Learning from the best has never been easier.

How does lift.tv work? Just sign-up and start watching archived videos and check out who is live-streaming right now. Right now lift.tv is free to use so check us out!

Get motivated and get educated with fitness professionals from around the world whilst you workout anytime, anywhere. Currently beta testing.

Features of lift.tv:

- Engage with like minded people.

- From beginner to advanced - workouts to suit all levels of fitness.

- Questions and answers with trainers in real-time.

- Plenty of fitness categories to check out.

- You will soon be able to subscribe to your favourite trainers for exclusive content.

- No gym or equipment - no problem. There are workouts for every and any situation.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.23

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 0.23

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
