THIS IS THE OFFICIAL APP OF LifeSTYLEstDress for the position you want, not the one you have. - Brandon GastonYou now have direct access to LifeSTYLEst and its President, Brandon Gaston on your iOS mobile devices!Get up to the minute news from the world of business fashion and image crafting. Learn the latest business fashion trends and how to apply them in your own career for optimum advancement and accomplishment.Follow the schedule of LifeSTYLEst events in your area and where to get tickets and procure vendor booths. This includes all of the Expose fashion events.Contact Brandon directly from within the App and set up a personal consultation. You may even use the App to submit pictures of yourself and your current wardrobe for analysis.The days of submitting your resume with your application expecting to be hired by a top 100 Corporation are quickly ceasing to exist. With hundreds of candidates applying for your position, your employment search process must follow specific criteria and protocol. Executive positions often now require the services of a professional stylist consultant.Brandon Gaston and LifeSTYLEst are standing by to assist you via this indispensable new App!

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added October 24, 2014
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
