leiwaund - live feedback for events.

Get realtime feedback on your ongoing events. People can rate different aspects of your event in real time. Simply create an event and share its code.

leiwaund makes your events simply leiwaund (it's viennese, go look it up ;)).

Everyone knows the situation, you have an event and wonder if the music is too loud for your attendants, but don't want to ask everyone for their opinion. Later it turns out that they found the music way too loud and they found your event was horrible.

With leiwaund, this won't happen anymore. You download the app, create an event and share the code (print it out and stick it anywhere, tweet it, send it by letter, ...) with your attendants or audience. Then you add some opinions you want to ask your audience about. They can vote on them by swiping up or down in their app and you see their votes in real time. It's as simple as that!

leiwaund is not only useful for events, you can also use it for presentations. People in the audience vote and a buddy of you tells you how people find your talk or presentation. There are various areas in your live where leiwaund is awesome.