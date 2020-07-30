Join or Sign In

leisureactive for iOS

By Leisure & Culture Dundee SCIO Free

Developer's Description

By Leisure & Culture Dundee SCIO

With the Leisureactive app you always have your facility in your pocket with quick and easy access to book your favourite fitness classes and activities. Get up-to-date information, news, fitness class timetables, public swim timetables, offers, events and receive push notifications for important news.

FITNESS CLASS BOOKINGS

Check availability, make a booking, amend a booking and cancel a booking all on the move!

GOLF BOOKINGS

Book tee off times and coaching lessons at Caird Park Golf Course

FITNESS CLASS TIMETABLES

Get access to your centres timetable for all centres including our virtual indoor cycle studio. .

PUBLIC SWIM TIMETABLES

Get access to your centres timetable for public swim sessions.

CENTRES

Olympia, Lochee Swimming & Leisure Centre, DISC, Douglas & Lynch Sports Centres and Harris, St. Pauls, Grove Swim & Sports Centres and Caird Park Golf Course.

CENTRE INFORMATION

Find out about our opening times and everything else about our facilities.

NEWS AND PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

Instantly get notified of centre news and events direct to your phone. With our app, youll immediately know when there are new events or classes, ensuring that youll never miss a thing.

OFFERS

Get push notifications for new offers so you always know about special promotions.

MEMBERSHIPS AND ONLINE JOINING

View our different types of membership to find the one which best suits you and join online.

CONTACT US

Easily contact us with site telephone numbers and email addresses.

APPLE HEALTHKIT

We also use HealthKit to allow users to share their activity and workout data with the app. This data is used to incentivise users to stay active.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.54

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 4.54

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

