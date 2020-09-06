Sign in to add and modify your software
Main functions:
1.Calling: Watch call Phone 2-way communication by inputting telephone number.
2.GPS: Watch applied multiple positioning technology, phone can track devices real time location with APP.
3.Wechat: Watch and APP can message each other for enhancing the communication between kids and parents.
4.Pedometer: Watch will send steeps regularly to APP,record kidsmovement every day.
5.Safety zone: App can automatically set up fence, when out of the fence, it will send prompt information.
6.CallLimit:Toprotectyourchild,youcanturnthisfeatureoninSettings.ThentheAPPwillblockcallsthatarenotonthecontactlist.