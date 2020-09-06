Main functions:

1.Calling: Watch call Phone 2-way communication by inputting telephone number.

2.GPS: Watch applied multiple positioning technology, phone can track devices real time location with APP.

3.Wechat: Watch and APP can message each other for enhancing the communication between kids and parents.

4.Pedometer: Watch will send steeps regularly to APP,record kidsmovement every day.

5.Safety zone: App can automatically set up fence, when out of the fence, it will send prompt information.

6.CallLimit:Toprotectyourchild,youcanturnthisfeatureoninSettings.ThentheAPPwillblockcallsthatarenotonthecontactlist.