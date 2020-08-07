Sandals or sandals are one of the models of footwear that is open on the toes or heel of the wearer. The base part (sol) is connected with a rope or belt that serves as a clamp (holder) in the part of the finger, back of the foot, or ankle so that the sandals cannot be separated from the wearer's feet. Sandals with a cover on the back and fingers, but open in the heel and ankle are called selop.

this application has a lot of leather flip designs, hopefully you are interested.