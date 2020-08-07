Join or Sign In

leather flip design for Android

By sekoni Free

Developer's Description

By sekoni

Sandals or sandals are one of the models of footwear that is open on the toes or heel of the wearer. The base part (sol) is connected with a rope or belt that serves as a clamp (holder) in the part of the finger, back of the foot, or ankle so that the sandals cannot be separated from the wearer's feet. Sandals with a cover on the back and fingers, but open in the heel and ankle are called selop.

this application has a lot of leather flip designs, hopefully you are interested.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
