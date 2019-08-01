X

learn sight read music notes - piano sheet tutor for Android

By ngfSoft Free

Developer's Description

This is a limited version with advertisement.

Solfa. Learn to sight read music in G & F Clef. Music notes include above and below the staff. Span 6 octaves. Applies to any instrument. The music notes are generated randomly and not limited to a repeating set. Switch between clefs for even more fun. Answer key for starters. Beginners set the pace by limiting the octave section to learn. Major and Minor Scales (sharps and flats). Speed depends on how fast the music notes are identified. Piano sound can be muted. Great for phones. Perfect for tablets.

Alternate sound:

Guitar

Organ

Trumpet

Vibraphone

Telephone

Alternate notations:

C D E F G A B

C D E F G A H

Do R Mi Fa Sol La Si

Do Re Mi Fa Sol La Si

Ni Pa Vu Ga Di Ke Zo

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Dha Ni

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0.8

General

Release August 1, 2019
Date Added August 1, 2019
Version 6.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
