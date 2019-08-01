This is a limited version with advertisement.

Solfa. Learn to sight read music in G & F Clef. Music notes include above and below the staff. Span 6 octaves. Applies to any instrument. The music notes are generated randomly and not limited to a repeating set. Switch between clefs for even more fun. Answer key for starters. Beginners set the pace by limiting the octave section to learn. Major and Minor Scales (sharps and flats). Speed depends on how fast the music notes are identified. Piano sound can be muted. Great for phones. Perfect for tablets.

Alternate sound:

Guitar

Organ

Trumpet

Vibraphone

Telephone

Alternate notations:

C D E F G A B

C D E F G A H

Do R Mi Fa Sol La Si

Do Re Mi Fa Sol La Si

Ni Pa Vu Ga Di Ke Zo

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Dha Ni