This sport from Thailand has expanded to the whole world. Muay Thai is practiced in various countries with different regulations depending on which country the fight takes place and under the organization rules of what the match is regulated. In addition to matches, Muay Thai has also become a lifestyle. Registered as a special class in fitness venues is proof that Muay Thai has been favored as one of the healthiest activities. Basic Muay Thai techniques for anyone who wants to learn them. Good luck!