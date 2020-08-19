Sign in to add and modify your software
The best periodic table of chemical elements, free and portable for all types of Android devices!
-118 chemical elements with all their corresponding information.
-Symbol.
-First name.
-Atomic weight.
-Group, Period and block.
-Electronic configuration.
-Density.
-Isotope.
-Electrons per level.
"And many more features of the chemical elements.
-Zoom to see the elements better.
-Language defined by your region.