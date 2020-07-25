In the mythology of Bali, the leak is an evil witch. Leak can only be seen at night by the shaman hunter leak. In the daytime it looked like a human being, while at night he was at the cemetery to find the organs in the human body uses to create magic potions. Magic potions that can change the shape of the leak into a tiger, monkey, pig or become like Rangda. If necessary he can also take organs from a living person. This app contains various images leak bali to increase knowledge. Immediately download this application. Thank you