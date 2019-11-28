Born and raised in St Louis, Missouri by her fashion designer mother, Laura was always surrounded by creativity. After her daughters were born, Laura made the move from high tech sales back to her roots and began creating jewelry for herself. With so many requests from friends to "make enough for everybody"...Laura opened her shop in 2009. She designs and creates each piece in the shop everyday.
