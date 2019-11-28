X

laura matthews designs for iOS

By Avedna Krea Pvt Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By Avedna Krea Pvt Ltd

Born and raised in St Louis, Missouri by her fashion designer mother, Laura was always surrounded by creativity. After her daughters were born, Laura made the move from high tech sales back to her roots and began creating jewelry for herself. With so many requests from friends to "make enough for everybody"...Laura opened her shop in 2009. She designs and creates each piece in the shop everyday.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release November 28, 2019
Date Added November 28, 2019
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Free
Turn receipts into gift cards.
iOS
Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Free
Selling App for Electronics.
iOS
Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping