Erika is planning a spa day for her trans friend Haru.

She keeps running into different issues though...

And Haru seems to be having problems of her own.

LAST DAY OF SPRING is a visual novel. Play as Erika, a university student, and join her as she plans a spa day for her transgender friend Haru.

Content warning: This game is for all ages, but it discusses issues that a transgender women in Japan might face, which is a topic that can be sensitive and personal. Also, please keep in mind that this takes place in Japan with Japanese characters.

Play time is about 30 minutes with one main ending and four others.

PLAY IN ORDER:

1. one night, hot springs

2. last day of spring

3. spring leaves no flowers