ladybug skating rink sky up for Android

By CS Med-Baabou

Developer's Description

By CS Med-Baabou

Ladybug Skating Rink Sky is the traveling on surfaces with roller skates. Skating ladybug character and explore a new beautiful skateland. Skate and jump through the sky in this amazing hyper-casual game.

In this skating rink game, you have to pay special attention to the Obstacle. Wherever there is an obstacle, you have to swipe left or right accordingly the placing of obstacles

Slide left and right to control your posture of character ladybug to pass or Jump, sky up through the obstacles! Rise of skywalker made to be easy to control, control your legs and stretch them to choose the right way. Be reactive and get to the end of skateland zone.

This game is very fun running ladybug game and you will be very happy playing, on skating rink you will experience a great sky roller using the skateboard, bouncing shoes, wonderful skateboards, cute rockets for more sky up and various skates and a cute ladybug that you play with to complete Missions.

Let's start this super ladybug skating game begin because of this game the most awesome skating rink game on skating and sky up games in the world.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

