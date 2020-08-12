Ladybug Skating Rink Sky is the traveling on surfaces with roller skates. Skating ladybug character and explore a new beautiful skateland. Skate and jump through the sky in this amazing hyper-casual game.

In this skating rink game, you have to pay special attention to the Obstacle. Wherever there is an obstacle, you have to swipe left or right accordingly the placing of obstacles

Slide left and right to control your posture of character ladybug to pass or Jump, sky up through the obstacles! Rise of skywalker made to be easy to control, control your legs and stretch them to choose the right way. Be reactive and get to the end of skateland zone.

This game is very fun running ladybug game and you will be very happy playing, on skating rink you will experience a great sky roller using the skateboard, bouncing shoes, wonderful skateboards, cute rockets for more sky up and various skates and a cute ladybug that you play with to complete Missions.

Let's start this super ladybug skating game begin because of this game the most awesome skating rink game on skating and sky up games in the world.