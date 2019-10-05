kstate CREDIT UNION is a member-owned cooperative that operates on a not-for-profit basis. As a federal credit union, we are chartered, supervised and insured by the federal government through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

Mission: Common BondCommon SenseWe connect our community to unmatched banking value, backed by passionate service because whats good for our neighbors is good for us all.

Vision: Its only bankingbut when done right, with passion, care and love, its much more than that!