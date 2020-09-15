Have you heard of Krav Maga? The martial arts is now becoming a trend among the people, especially those who want martial arts to protect themselves from evil.

Krav maga is an Israeli martial art. The goal is to defend yourself in street fights. Krav maga was developed as part of today's world needs, which involved street fights.

Krav maga is also considered as the most efficient and brutal martial art which is a combination of boxing, muay thai, jiu jitsu, wing chun, and gulat. This krav maga fighting technique ends a fight as quickly as possible by attacking the weakest point of the enemy's body.