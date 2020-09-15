Join or Sign In

krav maga movement for Android

By paparehe Free

Developer's Description

By paparehe

Have you heard of Krav Maga? The martial arts is now becoming a trend among the people, especially those who want martial arts to protect themselves from evil.

Krav maga is an Israeli martial art. The goal is to defend yourself in street fights. Krav maga was developed as part of today's world needs, which involved street fights.

Krav maga is also considered as the most efficient and brutal martial art which is a combination of boxing, muay thai, jiu jitsu, wing chun, and gulat. This krav maga fighting technique ends a fight as quickly as possible by attacking the weakest point of the enemy's body.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

