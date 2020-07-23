og and Grog got trapped in a frozen lake and their only chance to escape is to play Kraken Chess.

The object of the game is to lure the Kraken into capture the opponent.

Each turn you have two actions: move and choose a neighbouring tile. The board is made out of matching pair tiles. When a tile is chosen, the Kraken attacks them both.

Game tips:

Each player has his own energy (action points that allows him to move and will be spent during a turn).

Whenever a player summons the Kraken, the player that called him get one energy point back..

Special tiles marked with a "2" give the active player an extra 2 energy points if the Kraken gets it.

Outsmart your opponent and become the winner of Kraken Chess!