kraken chess for iOS

By Pyro Digital - Computacao Grafica e Tecnologia - EIRELI Free

Developer's Description

By Pyro Digital - Computacao Grafica e Tecnologia - EIRELI

og and Grog got trapped in a frozen lake and their only chance to escape is to play Kraken Chess.

The object of the game is to lure the Kraken into capture the opponent.

Each turn you have two actions: move and choose a neighbouring tile. The board is made out of matching pair tiles. When a tile is chosen, the Kraken attacks them both.

Game tips:

Each player has his own energy (action points that allows him to move and will be spent during a turn).

Whenever a player summons the Kraken, the player that called him get one energy point back..

Special tiles marked with a "2" give the active player an extra 2 energy points if the Kraken gets it.

Outsmart your opponent and become the winner of Kraken Chess!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
