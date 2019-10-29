kptourism mobile app brings you a one of its kind platform to enhance your travel experience; a platform that offers holistic insights for Travel Planning, Tour Packages, Attractions, Points of Interest, Blogs, Cities and much more with navigational assistance. With kptourism, you can rapidly discover nearby attractions so that you do not miss any part of the gem that is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. kptourism offers a complete social media component, that lets you interact with other tourists and allows tourists to share their experiences. kptourism also allows tourists to contribute to the app through a quick and free signup process and aims at being a crowd sourced tourism platform.

kptourism mobile app is completely free and user friendly with the following highlights;

Discover breathtaking places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and plan your trip based on user ratings, blogs, images, related attractions, must do activities and much more.

kptourism gives you the freedom to plan your trip while sitting at home or even on the go.

Interact with tourists through a dedicated Social Media, and maintain your own personal profile.

Browse images, cities, videos, tour packages, events, attractions, points of interest, blogs and much more.

Follow friends and other tourists to get better insights and recommendations on different places.

Make your own contributions!