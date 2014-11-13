X

koptischekerkeindhoven for iOS

By Ashraf Philip Free

Developer's Description

By Ashraf Philip
koptischekerkeindhoven - Church of the Archangel Mikhail and St. Antony HOLLAND+++This App was developed by Ashraf Philip, deacon in de Coptic Orthodox Church of the Archangel Mikhail and St. Antonius the Great., Eindhoven - The Netherlands, for the members of the church but also for all the members of the Coptic churches of the Bishopric of the Netherlands. It is in three languages, Dutch, Coptic and Arabic.It contains information, news, pictures, church songs, church books and rituals in the three languages were possible otherwise in two languages. It is directly connected to the website and Facebook page of the church and also with CTV.It is under the supervision of bishop Arseny, bishop of the Netherlands and father Youssef Mansour Hegoemen of the church. +++Deze App is ontwikkeld door Ashraf Philip, diaken in de Koptisch Orthodoxe Kerk van de Aartsengel Mikhail en St. Antonius abt, te Eindhoven - Nederland, voor de leden van de kerk maar ook voor de leden van alle Koptische kerken van het Bisdom NEDERLAND. Het is in het Nederlands, Koptisch en Arabische talen.De App bevat informatie, nieuws, fotos, kerkgezang, kerkboeken en riten in de drie talen waar mogelijk, anders altijd in twee talen. De App is direct verbonden met de website en de Facebook-pagina van de kerk van Eindhoven en ook met de Tv-zender CTV. De App is uitgegeven onder auspicin van zijne eminentie anba Arseny, bisschop van Nederland en pastoor Youssef Mansour, hegumen van de kerk.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

New updates

General

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added November 13, 2014
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Apple Store

Free
The Apple Store app provides a more personal way to shop for the latest Apple products and accessories.
iOS
Apple Store

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
iOS
Amazon Prime Now

Amazon - Shopping made easy

Free
Browse, search, get product details, read reviews and purchase millions of products.
iOS
Amazon - Shopping made easy

Wish - Shopping Made Fun

Free
Wanna save big. Over 300 million smart & thrifty shoppers have discovered Wish. Our mobile mall app connects you to thousands of merchants...
iOS
Wish - Shopping Made Fun

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping