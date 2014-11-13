koptischekerkeindhoven - Church of the Archangel Mikhail and St. Antony HOLLAND+++This App was developed by Ashraf Philip, deacon in de Coptic Orthodox Church of the Archangel Mikhail and St. Antonius the Great., Eindhoven - The Netherlands, for the members of the church but also for all the members of the Coptic churches of the Bishopric of the Netherlands. It is in three languages, Dutch, Coptic and Arabic.It contains information, news, pictures, church songs, church books and rituals in the three languages were possible otherwise in two languages. It is directly connected to the website and Facebook page of the church and also with CTV.It is under the supervision of bishop Arseny, bishop of the Netherlands and father Youssef Mansour Hegoemen of the church. +++Deze App is ontwikkeld door Ashraf Philip, diaken in de Koptisch Orthodoxe Kerk van de Aartsengel Mikhail en St. Antonius abt, te Eindhoven - Nederland, voor de leden van de kerk maar ook voor de leden van alle Koptische kerken van het Bisdom NEDERLAND. Het is in het Nederlands, Koptisch en Arabische talen.De App bevat informatie, nieuws, fotos, kerkgezang, kerkboeken en riten in de drie talen waar mogelijk, anders altijd in twee talen. De App is direct verbonden met de website en de Facebook-pagina van de kerk van Eindhoven en ook met de Tv-zender CTV. De App is uitgegeven onder auspicin van zijne eminentie anba Arseny, bisschop van Nederland en pastoor Youssef Mansour, hegumen van de kerk.