Children learn in different ways. While many are ok with learning from reading books, some children will learn far better from visual, auditive and/or tactile impulses.

Also, statistics show that in class settings 7 out of 10 pupils show little or no activity at all.

koopl is a game/method that offers learning by visual, auditive and tactile means, and will also let children/kids learn (from) each other, thus lowering the threshold for active (oral) participation.

koopl is aimed at maths, geography, biology and natural sciences, for coupling terms with their meaning. (Please see example file enclosed.)

Frequent repetition through playing will help establish terms and knowledge in what the Nobel Prize Winner Daniel Kahneman refers to as "System 1" (and also in "System 2", depending on a whole range of factors).

koopl helps the children and kids establish this knowledge and understanding of terms in maths, geography, biology and natural sciences - by playing with, talking to and interacting with their friends and fellow pupils.