Koolkrewdigitalbringing Lost & Found into the 21st century!The Koolkrewdigital platform uses the latest technologies to create the simplest and best Lost & Found solution.Koolkrewdigital makes it super simple to activate a tag by utilising QR code and NFC technology. It takes no more than an instant to create a full online profile and register your tag, including adding a picture and other properties.The advantage of our solution is that the finder can report on a lost item and its location without the need to have an APP installed, even when there is no GPS signal!The information that the finder sees is dynamic and is controlled by you, the owner. For example, you can write a message to the finder alerting them to a reward for finding your item etc. The finder can then respond to you with their own written message. There is no obligation to share private information and when your item is found, you will receive an SMS and email alerting you to contact the finder.Our tags and stickers are embedded with a NFC chip, a QR Code and also connected to SITA World Tracer (used by 90% of world airlines and airports for bag tracing.)TOP FEATURES:Activating a tag or sticker is very quick, taking just minutes to get started.Your personal information is safe and not sharedCreate profiles for your items including pictures and customised messages for the finder.Receive SMS messages and emails when your items have been found by the finderBONUS Features:Create and add your journeys onto the APP and share them on social media.In the hotspot section of the app you can see in real time where our app users are losing their bags.You can enter your passport expiry date onto the app and receive a text message and email alert 6months, 3 months and 1 month prior to expiry of your passport.You will be eligible to enter our monthly prize draw.