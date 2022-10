Konnektados is a networking App that uses geolocation systems to find and contact potential customers or synergistic networkers.Konnektados changes our way of doing networking and help us to step forward to a new way of business contact making.Konnektados was created to satisfy our day-to-day networking needs, symplifying the way of connecting sinergistic professional entrepeneurs with the help of new technologies24 hours networking potentialKonnektados enables connectivity among all entrepreneurs and networkers, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, with no additional costs than those relating to the App donwloadKonnektados App identifies businessmen close to your environmentFind these entrepreneurs just like you have the application and also increases business opportunities that this gives youIt will help us to make our time more profitableAirports, trains, tradeshows, hotels ... .all those are places where you have probably spent too many idle hours. Why not using this spare time for doing casual networking with people who are in our same situation? Thanks to KONNEKTADOS App you can easily identify synergistic profiles next to you that could increase your professonal success.ATTENTION::Konnektados registers your location in order to let other user if you are close to them, or warn you when you go into a networking area.Konnektados only register your last location, not an archive of all your locations.Moreover, konnektados doesn't show your position in any map or similar. It only announce other user about the distance range your are from them, but no place information at all.Konnektados continously registers your position using GPS, Wifi or mobile phone towers, according it availability. Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.