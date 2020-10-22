Sign in to add and modify your software
Kolkata News in Bengali ebela - is an Android application to get the top latest and breaking news of kolkata in Bengali from your favorite news channels ebela websites. We have live RSS feeds coming from their official sites.
Features
Get breaking news notifications.
View news from different areas in kolkata ebela
Share news articles via social media and whatsapp
Detailed news in Bengali
Available for Tablets with Kolkata News in Bengali