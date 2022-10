Speak Native language, explore the cross-cultural landscape, make friends around the world.KKtalkee is a newly-launched app designed for you to practice spoken English. You can videochat with native English speakers for free which breaks the traditional way of learning English. Blend in with native speakers to practice your oral English. Native speakers will also take you to the wonders of the world by live streaming while you stay at home watching. Come join us to make a lot of friends around the world! We are all waiting for you.