This app offers you Kite Festival stickers and variety of festival stickers.

Please enjoy sending those stickers to your loved ones/Buddies and friends.

Your family and friends will definitely appreciate and feel happy getting the festival stickers and have fun.

Please fell free to send those stickers and celebrate your festivals by an amazing and cool way.

These stickers will definitely make your this kite festival awesome.

This App lets you send kite festival stickers.

WA sticker specially for kite festival.

WA stickers with amazing kite stickers for a happy pongal.

Disclaimers

All the images in this app are under common creative licence and the credit goes two there respective owners and all the images are used for festival fun purpose. No copyright

infingment is intended any request to remove one o the images or stickers will be honored.

Credits

Created by Freepik

Created by Iconicbestiary - Freepik.com

Created by Brgfx - Freepik.com