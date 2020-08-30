Join or Sign In

kite key for iOS

By Argoworks Free

Developer's Description

By Argoworks

Access everything kite+key, Rutgers Tech Store has to offer - wherever, whenever. Offering products and services from Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and more, kite+key carries a full line of brand name products at educational discount pricing. TekCheK, Rutgers Computer Repair provides in-house certified computer and phone screen repairs.

Other services include: cell phone plans, accidental damage and warranty protection, cracked cell phone screen repair, loaner laptops, and leasing programs. kite+key facilitates institutional sales, leasing, complete life-cycle management, and implements the Student Commuter Reward Program for Rutgers-Newark and Camden campuses. | Rutgers Division of Institutional Planning and Operations

