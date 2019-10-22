X

kitchen coloring book for kids for Android

By SQPlayer Free

Developer's Description

By SQPlayer

Kitchen Coloring Book is an App full of kitchen products pictures, is designed for all ages (although, girls especially like it). It is suitable for both phones and tablets.

You can fill the colors in prepared image outlines and can also create your own original drawings. It is so simple and easy even the youngest kids can play it. The game includes a lot of beautiful images of famous and beloved kitchen products folk cakes cups ...

also you feel the vibes of Coloring Beauty dress, hair, crown. Beauty Coloring game is perfect for kids imagination!

Kitchen Cooking Coloring book-Kids is the Best ad-free educational game designed for kids, toddlers and preschool kids to explore their creativity and have fun free at the same time. kindergarten kids can paint, draw ,color and enjoy this learning coloring game With over 100+ kitchen tools coloring pages, it has bright color options to choose from What is the coloring games about?

- Kids coloring book contains over 100 coloring pages for girls.

- Create your own color combinations in the drawing game for children.

- Unicorn painting and doodling for girls is designed also for toddlers and babies.

- Coloring book for kids has simple controls! Tap to paint and pinch to zoom on the coloring pages

- Doodle their own drawings by using one of the awesome tools.

- Share your creations with family and friends of Facebook, Instagram and on other social apps.

- Relaxing kid's music and sounds.

- All of the kitchen tools coloring pages are for free.

- Awesome family game and for lovers of kitchen. to provide the best value for your family, allowing them to develop visual and cognitive abilities, to learn to communicate with their peers and the environment around them, and to acquire important life skills. Each game is designed by a professional for the specific age group.

It is the time to have fun with our wonderful kitchen Coloring Book

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release October 22, 2019
Date Added October 22, 2019
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
