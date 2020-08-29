Simple breathing exercises that can help you relieve stress and make you feel less anxious.

+ Beat Stress with Deep Breathing

How was your day today? Did you have any trouble?

1 minute a day. Invest it to the 'Deep Breathe Exercise' that will calm down you body and mind.

+ Reduce Anxiety

Stress occurs regardless of place and time in the modern society.

When you feel stuffy, start kipkam and try breathing deeply.

A proper breathing is effective in soothing your stress.

Deep breathing actually activates the parasympathetic nerve and calms down your body. In addition, it is good for reinforcing lung function, activating blood circulation, and treating constipation.

+ Basic Usage and Main Functions

You can control the inhale, pause, exhale time in SETTINGS

You can turn on/off background sound and metronome in SETTINGS.

Background sound insulates you from the surrounding noise, helping to concentrate on breathing.

+ Suggestions

kipkamapp@gmail.com

Please feedback us via e-mail so we can fix and upgrade. It would be helpful. Thanks for using kipkam