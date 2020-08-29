Sign in to add and modify your software
Simple breathing exercises that can help you relieve stress and make you feel less anxious.
+ Beat Stress with Deep Breathing
How was your day today? Did you have any trouble?
1 minute a day. Invest it to the 'Deep Breathe Exercise' that will calm down you body and mind.
+ Reduce Anxiety
Stress occurs regardless of place and time in the modern society.
When you feel stuffy, start kipkam and try breathing deeply.
A proper breathing is effective in soothing your stress.
Deep breathing actually activates the parasympathetic nerve and calms down your body. In addition, it is good for reinforcing lung function, activating blood circulation, and treating constipation.
+ Basic Usage and Main Functions
You can control the inhale, pause, exhale time in SETTINGS
You can turn on/off background sound and metronome in SETTINGS.
Background sound insulates you from the surrounding noise, helping to concentrate on breathing.
+ Suggestions
kipkamapp@gmail.com
Please feedback us via e-mail so we can fix and upgrade. It would be helpful. Thanks for using kipkam