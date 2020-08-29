Join or Sign In

kipkam for iOS

$0.99

Developer's Description

By EUI HYUNG JUNG

Simple breathing exercises that can help you relieve stress and make you feel less anxious.

+ Beat Stress with Deep Breathing

How was your day today? Did you have any trouble?

1 minute a day. Invest it to the 'Deep Breathe Exercise' that will calm down you body and mind.

+ Reduce Anxiety

Stress occurs regardless of place and time in the modern society.

When you feel stuffy, start kipkam and try breathing deeply.

A proper breathing is effective in soothing your stress.

Deep breathing actually activates the parasympathetic nerve and calms down your body. In addition, it is good for reinforcing lung function, activating blood circulation, and treating constipation.

+ Basic Usage and Main Functions

You can control the inhale, pause, exhale time in SETTINGS

You can turn on/off background sound and metronome in SETTINGS.

Background sound insulates you from the surrounding noise, helping to concentrate on breathing.

+ Suggestions

kipkamapp@gmail.com

Please feedback us via e-mail so we can fix and upgrade. It would be helpful. Thanks for using kipkam

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release August 29, 2020
Date Added August 29, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.1 and watchOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
