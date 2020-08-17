The 11+ tuition team at Kip McGrath Brentwoodrentwood centre has been successfully providing Maths, English and 11+ tuition to children since 2003.

Schalk and Jana have built up a team of excellent teachers within the centre and it now enjoys a local reputation for superb tuition and a caring approach to all our families.

As one of the biggest and most successful Kip McGrath tuition centres nationally and internationally, we have been invited as guest speakers at conferences in the UK and New Zealand.

Our fully equipped centre is conveniently located in the heart of Shenfield. There is free parking in Hutton Road just outside the centre and parents can drop off and pick up easily, or they are welcome to stay in our comfortable reception area where they can browse through a magazine and enjoy a cup of coffee. The centre has six teaching areas and has a friendly, bright and welcoming feel, which encourages all our students to feel relaxed, motivated and ready to learn.