A very important step in your childs life is to go to kindergarten. After all at first in a kindergarten children feel timidly and uncomfortable. And one day in kindergarten seems very long for the baby. Thats why the primary task for parents is to prepare their child for a kindergarten. Precisely with this purpose we created this game. Meet our new game from the series of the educational games for children: Kindergarten.

Kindergarten is a game simulator which demonstrate to your child: what children actually do who go to the kindergarten; how they spend their time distributing it between games in the fresh air and getting useful and necessary skills for learning. Baby care gives you and your baby an opportunity to get acquainted with the kindergarten regime: to put a baby to sleep, to feed him, attractions for children, learning and much more. And the most important that looking after cute characters your baby learns to interact with other children. He will see all the processes which take place on the examples of funny animals he has to look after.

There are many different locations in the game where your child has to help characters to play musical instruments, play toys with them, help clean the garden, ride on a swing, learn a little and of course swim in the pool. And dont forget to feed the characters and put them to sleep!

Games for children are very interesting, exciting and intuitive. In the process various tips appear which will help your baby to understand what to do. Draw, play, count and have a fun! Having completed the game your child wont be afraid to go to kindergarten!

