About:kin2kin is a free, private photo and messaging app for family. It is designed to include the 3 members of a family group who are most difficult to connect: - Grandparents with family across many households - Busy parents who need both speed and security - Kids too young for Facebook, who may not have a device Our mission is to make the world a happier place, one family at a time.How it works: 1. Everyone has a unique and organized view of family on their home page: - Grandparents can see all grandchildren and family in one place2. Photos are organized by who is in the photo: - Photos of the child from the parent or relative are both saved in the same place3. You respond to the person in the photo, not just the sender: - Parents can trigger stronger direct relationships for their kids with family4. You can share a household device: - For kids without a device, and grandparents with a single household device5. Kids under 16 have accounts and a network managed by their parents: - Safe for kids to connect with closest family privately6. Unique network per household: - Parents control who can see their kids; family or friends7. Naturally overlapping family networks: - Grandchildren share some grandparents and relatives and not others8. Weekly email updates: - The Family Times keeps those who havent checked the app for a while up to dateWho is it for?Kin2kin is focused on solving the needs of grandparents, busy parents, and younger grandchildren. kin2kin also has unique solutions for:The new mumWho can post as many photos as she wants in a unique private feed for the new babyThe teenager Who wants a separate place for family and friendsGodparents Who want a direct relationship (managed by parents) within the unique household networkFamily friends Who are as-good-as-kin to the household, but not needing to be connected to the wider familyDivorced grandparents - Who would like to be connected to grandkids without connecting to each otherRe-married grandparentsWho appreciate a blended view of combined grandchildren and family for their householdHow is kin2kin different? Our focus is purely family. We dont aim to compete with mainstream social media as they have different purposes; friends, hobbies, colleagues, team-mates, the world. Our purpose is connecting families. We are frequently asked how we are different to a private group. Differences include:1. kin2kin can include kids under 142. kin2kin is focused on triggering direct relationships, not just photo updates3. kin2kin has organized photos based on who is in the photo, not the author (this is what the older and younger generation want with family)4. kin2kin has overlapping closed groups that are unique per household. This allows close family members to have similar-but-different groups. This means only parents control who can see their kids and you can all have one simple group to manage.Our mission:We believe in stronger relationships for those closest to your family, no matter their age, how busy, or how far apart.We started kin2kin on the beautiful shores of Lake Wanaka, New Zealand as a project to connect grandparents with their grandchildren. The result has been far more powerful, connecting extended family and friends as "good-as-kin".