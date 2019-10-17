X

kilowatts for iOS

Kilowatts home gives UK homes for the first time a simple and clear way to cut carbon emissions from the electricity they use.

The biggest users of electricity within your home are appliances and (if you have one), an electric car.

A simple and free app that gets the latest forecasts from National Grid and tells you the best time to use your appliance / charge your car to cut carbon.

You can even tell your friends how much carbon you've saved

Release October 17, 2019
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

