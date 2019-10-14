X

kiio for iOS

By Kiio Free

Developer's Description

By Kiio

Kiio Mobile works hand in hand with you to get you back to doing what you love. As a registered member of one of Kiios innovative employer or insurance partners, you have free access anytime, anywhere to an interactive, personalized care plan to dramatically improve your health.

For example, 86% of participants with low back pain have effectively learned to manage their pain using Kiio Mobile, with an average improvement of over 50%!

Kiio Mobile is your virtual coach, guiding you through exercises and educational content, providing 1:1 coaching access, and keeping you informed with timely alerts. Your active participation and response to feedback questions determine your progress through your care program and delivery of new content.

Kiio Mobile works hand in hand with you so that you can enjoy the important stuff - living your life.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.9.3

General

Release October 14, 2019
Date Added October 14, 2019
Version 3.9.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

