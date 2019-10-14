Kiio Mobile works hand in hand with you to get you back to doing what you love. As a registered member of one of Kiios innovative employer or insurance partners, you have free access anytime, anywhere to an interactive, personalized care plan to dramatically improve your health.

For example, 86% of participants with low back pain have effectively learned to manage their pain using Kiio Mobile, with an average improvement of over 50%!

Kiio Mobile is your virtual coach, guiding you through exercises and educational content, providing 1:1 coaching access, and keeping you informed with timely alerts. Your active participation and response to feedback questions determine your progress through your care program and delivery of new content.

Kiio Mobile works hand in hand with you so that you can enjoy the important stuff - living your life.