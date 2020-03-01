X

kidnapping for Android

Arjun, is a kid who is fighting against human trafficking and teaching you how to come out from a situation if you get kidnapped. A awesome game to teach young kids on how to protect yourself. A fight against human trafficking.

Complete 3D game with realistic situation, where a child can understand how to protect him/ her if he gets kidnapped by goons.

avoid the kidnapper

use your brains to come out from a kidnapped situation

if you need to open combination lock, think wisely

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.9

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

