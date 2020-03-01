Arjun, is a kid who is fighting against human trafficking and teaching you how to come out from a situation if you get kidnapped. A awesome game to teach young kids on how to protect yourself. A fight against human trafficking.
Complete 3D game with realistic situation, where a child can understand how to protect him/ her if he gets kidnapped by goons.
avoid the kidnapper
use your brains to come out from a kidnapped situation
if you need to open combination lock, think wisely
