keys for Android

By Ethan McCue Free

Developer's Description

By Ethan McCue

Keys is a board game, it involves six keys and a chess board. Its not hard to play, it is on the other hand, really hard to win. It took the developers weeks to realize the game could be won. Anyhow, its a lot of strategy and thinking and being a jerk to the other player. Sound like your thing? Heres the weird board game for you. Show your friends, beat your friends, and lose your friends. Now go play.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
