Keys is a board game, it involves six keys and a chess board. Its not hard to play, it is on the other hand, really hard to win. It took the developers weeks to realize the game could be won. Anyhow, its a lot of strategy and thinking and being a jerk to the other player. Sound like your thing? Heres the weird board game for you. Show your friends, beat your friends, and lose your friends. Now go play.