hello every one, we want to display this our work design of the keyboard theme, in fact this app contain many theme as background Joker lovers, I present to you today a beautiful joker KEYboard, which is a unique personality, a lot of fans and a lot of famous sayings. Love, hate and revenge are all features of Joker, I hope you like my friends... This application contain more than 7 photos a background of NEW JOKER, also it has several many wallpaper pictures for best picture of her.however you can use this nice keypad for NEW JOKER such as background of the mobile phone or tablet.

How to use this JOKER keyboard : - keyboard for new joker fans - Select enable keyboard - Select keyboard themes - Select Set input method, go to insert method - Select enter the English language (American) - Select a set of themes, then select theme as you wish.