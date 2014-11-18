X

kettlecorps for iOS

By Eric Mayers Free

Kettle Corps' uniquely restorative programming is the creation of former college and pro football standout, Jason Hall. During his playing days Jason suffered numerous injuries that eventually cost him his career. By way of Jason's extensive strength and conditioning background he became incredibly knowledgeable of the human body's mechanics. However, it was not until his career progressed to the highest levels that these holistic methods of training were incorporated as a regular part of his workout programming. It was during these years that Jason procured much of his knowledge base of how these restorative modalities can not only be used for healing, but also for performance and function. Jason has worked with a number of top fitness professionals from around the globe and as a culmination of his elite training experiences he created Kettle Corps. It's a fusion of kettlebell training, bodyweight calisthenics, yoga, Pilates, and primal movements. Kettle Corps serves to address chronic and acute imbalances in the body's musculoskeletal system all while maximizing functional performance. It's these imbalances that lead to injury either through misalignment, overuse, or trauma. No matter what it's important to strengthen these areas that have become weakened and vulnerable to injury. Kettle Corps was designed to be your base fitness program which means it's a comprehensive practice that will help YOU ACHIEVE ALL OF YOUR FITNESS GOALS!!!

