Kerala Tourism application for Android offers the tourist very useful information about the sightseeing places across the state. The application has good information about the state as well as the cities and places that are hot tourist destinations.

The homepage consists of description about the state as a whole and lists the places and cities for sightseeing. The places to visit, famous kerala dishes and major festivals all things are included in this app.In addition to that a google map features are integrated inside this app only.