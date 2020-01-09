X

Today's movie on your finger tips...

You can search for movies running in cinemas of kerala state. Showtimes, theatre contact details and booking are also available.

Get Movie News, Movie Reviews , Schedules, Gossips and much more on the go. Download the app now and get the latest news, our box office reports and its analysis, movie reviews by critics, exclusive celeb images and their hottest gossips! Be a critic yourself the Kerala Talkies app allows you to post your reviews, comment, vote and share. One of a kind mobile app with more focus to Malayalam movies and Indian film industry.

The app will also help you to find the movie playing in theaters near you, timing of the show and help to navigate to the theater.

The app has the following sections:

Show times

Ticket booking details

Latest Film Reviews!

Post your Review in the User Review Section!

All about Upcoming Movies!

Hot Celebrity Photos!

Latest Trailers!

Exclusive Chat Shows!

Release Dates

Schedules

Tags : Malayalam Movies, Tamil Movies, Hindi Movies, Malayalam cinema, Tamil cinema, Hindi cinema , Malayalam movie reviews

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Android
Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

