Do not get distracted from time to time to view the GPS location of the child on the map.Instead, draw permitted areas on the map in which the child is allowed to be, and be notified if a child leaves the permitted area.Main features GPS tracking:1) GPS tracking objects (mobile phone, tablet) for GPS and data networks (Wi-Fi, cell);2) display the current GPS location and movement history of the object on the map;3) notify of the movements of the object relative permitted areas in which the object is allowed to be;4) share access to other users to view information and notifications about the current gps location of the object (eg, a child) with another user (eg, to a spouse). The current location of the phone on the GPS map:With the application, you can view in real time where the phone of your child or your spouse's car now.GPS location tracking is performed using the GPS modes:1) satellite navigation (GPS, GLONASS), as the most accurate means of determining the gps location of the open space;2) terrestrial wireless (cellular, wireless access Wi-Fi), as a means of GPS locating in an enclosed space (a space, subway).You can choose any of the modes of GPS, or, for maximum accuracy, you can use them together. GPS movement history:In addition to displaying the current gps location of the phone, the app allows you to view the history of gps movements of the phone on the map over the past 48 hours.You can determine not only what is where the child now, and where the child was a few hours ago, or where the spouse's car yesterday morning.Permitted area:In order to not be distracted by the minute view the map with the location of the child, you can draw the permitted area on the map of in which the child is allowed to be.Notifications:If a child will go beyond these permitted areas, you will be notified of the gps tracking program on your own telephone that the child has left the permitted area.In order to provide GPS tracking, you can be notified not only the movement of the Child on the permitted areas, but also about the out of communication with your child's phone, for example, if the phone does not transmit the location information within 15 minutes.Family Access:To track the whereabouts of the child, you can install the application on the spouse's mobile phone and give him access to information about the gps location of the child.Thus, spouse can track the whereabouts of the child on the map and get notified of the tracking system, if the child will go beyond the permitted areas. Limitations on the number of tracked objects:There is no limit: as the number of objects GPS monitoring, and the number of people to whom you provide access to GPS monitoring child.What you need to run:To operate the system gps tracking the location of the child enough only one device with GPS and Internet access. Privacy and security:When working with the application you do not enter data to identify the person.The fundamental principle - anonymity for working with gps tracking application.This approach allows us to make itself a potential attempt to steal data meaningless: no personal data, therefore, there is nothing to steal.GPS tracking application uses only the information necessary to determine the current GPS location and send this information to process via the internet.The gps tracking application did not use any access to contacts or sms, nor to the camera. All this is not necessary for the operation of the GPS tracking. In this you can see by looking at the list of required permits for the application page.Note: Continued use of GPS in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.