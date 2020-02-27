KeepMeFit - Making the world a healthier place.

Are you ready to challenge yourself? If yes, download the app, create a challenge invite your friends and win challenges and rewards !!

The ultimate goal isnt to look fit. Its to BE fit! You will never know your limits unless you push yourself to them.

Health and Fitness can be boring, so KeepMeFit offers challenges to help keep you motivated and make your fitness journey more fun. Don't go at it alone, get support on your journey. KeepMeFit connects you with your network of friends with similar interests, and communities to help you meet your goals.

Location tracking is enabled because it needs to capture the user current location information and to display in side menu i.e. User Profile.

Please note that continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

NOTE for IPAD users:

Apple HealthKit Integration is not available over IPAD.

Important: - Prizes are NOT sponsored by Apple.