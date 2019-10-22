" " - Ukrainian music karaoke game for toddlers and young preschoolers (3-6 years).
Well-known folk songs for children now sound in a new way in the performance of Andriy Kuz'menko and in modern arrangement of his team. Every song game is a separate little world full of charismatic heroes; interesting animations; hidden objects which have to be found and tasks which have to be fulfilled.
MEET:
"-" - a song about a charming fox and her whole fox family, about their fairy home, about interesting activities and entertainments of all forest inhabitants.
" " - a story about two geese who ran away from a granny and made their own boyish hiding place in the forest. Ice-cream, cars, firecrackers, musical instruments and strange devices - all that is needed to make children happy!
" " -- a story about outstandingly talented vegetables and their growth from small grains to a ready harvest under the supervision of a wise Pumpkin.
FEATURES:
Possibility not only to listen to the songs and study them, but also to sing them in karaoke mode;
Every mini-game has got its own Achievements board with tasks to be fulfilled. This is a great feature to train childrens attentiveness;
In the story about Pumpkin theres a possibility to get additional characters when growing required sets of vegetables. Children can get acquainted with how to grow plants, train their logical thinking and counting skills;
Intuitive and user-friendly interface designed for children from 3 years;
Parental control feature - ability to limit the play time.
Try app, enjoy singing, playing and learning!
ABOUT US.
Nravo Kids is a cooperative project of Nravo company (international mobile game developer) and active Ukrainian parents, who feel the lack of high-quality learning programs for early child development.
