Kanakkupillai is India's biggest online service platform for entrepreneurs to manage their business at a reasonable cost.

Kanakkupillai Mobile App for Start My Business, Manage My Business, Tax Filings, Finance, Documents and Trademark & Copyright.

We provide the following services:

BUSINESS REGISTRATIONS:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for Pvt Ltd Company, One Person Company, Partnership Firm, LLP Registration, Public Limited Company, Producer Company,

Nidhi Company, Section 8 Company, Proprietorship Registration and Company name search.

TAX REGISTRATIONS:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for GST Registration Online, ESI/PF Registration, Professional Tax Registration, GST Rate/HSN Search and GST Seva Kendra.

OTHER REGISTRATIONS:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for Food License(FSSAI)E, Trade License, Udyog Aadhaar/MSME/SSI, IE Code License, DOT OSP Registration, ISO Certification, APEDA Certification, RERA Project Registration, RERA Agent Registration and Digital Signature Certification.

ANNUAL COMPLIANCE:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for ROC Return/Annual Filing, Company Name Change, Change of Registered Office, Add Directors, Remove Directors and Increase Authorized Capital.

BUSINESS CONVERSION:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for Private Limited into LLP, Private Limited into OPC, Proprietorship Firm into LLP and Proprietorship Firm to Private Limited Company.

CLOSE COMPANY:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for Closure of Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) and Closure of Private Limited Company.

OTHER FILINGS:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for GST Return Filing, TDS Return Filing, ESI Return Filing, PF Return Filing and Payroll.

INCOME TAX:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for ITR-1 Form Filing, ITR-2 Form Filing, ITR-3 Form Filing, ITR-4 Form Filing, ITR-5 Form Filing, ITR-6 Form Filing, ITR-7 Form Filing, Income Tax Notice and Income Tax Assessment.

DOCUMENT PREPARATION:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for Financial Report and CMA Report Preparation.

LOAN:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for Business Loans, Home Loans, Term Loans, Loan Against Property, CIBIL Score and EMI Calculator.

LEGAL DOCUMENTS:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for Rental Agreement, Resignation Letter and Offer Letter.

WEB SITE POLICIES:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Website Disclaimer.

APPLICATION:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for PAN, DSC and DIN.

TRADEMARK & COPYRIGHT:

Use the Kanakkupillai App for Trademark Registration, Copyright Registration and Trademark Search.

