Kanakkupillai is India's biggest online service platform for entrepreneurs to manage their business at a reasonable cost.
Kanakkupillai Mobile App for Start My Business, Manage My Business, Tax Filings, Finance, Documents and Trademark & Copyright.
We provide the following services:
BUSINESS REGISTRATIONS:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for Pvt Ltd Company, One Person Company, Partnership Firm, LLP Registration, Public Limited Company, Producer Company,
Nidhi Company, Section 8 Company, Proprietorship Registration and Company name search.
TAX REGISTRATIONS:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for GST Registration Online, ESI/PF Registration, Professional Tax Registration, GST Rate/HSN Search and GST Seva Kendra.
OTHER REGISTRATIONS:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for Food License(FSSAI)E, Trade License, Udyog Aadhaar/MSME/SSI, IE Code License, DOT OSP Registration, ISO Certification, APEDA Certification, RERA Project Registration, RERA Agent Registration and Digital Signature Certification.
ANNUAL COMPLIANCE:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for ROC Return/Annual Filing, Company Name Change, Change of Registered Office, Add Directors, Remove Directors and Increase Authorized Capital.
BUSINESS CONVERSION:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for Private Limited into LLP, Private Limited into OPC, Proprietorship Firm into LLP and Proprietorship Firm to Private Limited Company.
CLOSE COMPANY:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for Closure of Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) and Closure of Private Limited Company.
OTHER FILINGS:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for GST Return Filing, TDS Return Filing, ESI Return Filing, PF Return Filing and Payroll.
INCOME TAX:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for ITR-1 Form Filing, ITR-2 Form Filing, ITR-3 Form Filing, ITR-4 Form Filing, ITR-5 Form Filing, ITR-6 Form Filing, ITR-7 Form Filing, Income Tax Notice and Income Tax Assessment.
DOCUMENT PREPARATION:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for Financial Report and CMA Report Preparation.
LOAN:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for Business Loans, Home Loans, Term Loans, Loan Against Property, CIBIL Score and EMI Calculator.
LEGAL DOCUMENTS:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for Rental Agreement, Resignation Letter and Offer Letter.
WEB SITE POLICIES:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Website Disclaimer.
APPLICATION:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for PAN, DSC and DIN.
TRADEMARK & COPYRIGHT:
Use the Kanakkupillai App for Trademark Registration, Copyright Registration and Trademark Search.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.