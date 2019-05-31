kalleo will empower you to take your mobile number back from the constant spam and robocall abuse.

kalleo will block robocalls, spam and phishing scheme and will fully identify incoming phone calls.

kalleo only takes a minute to set up for a lifetime of uninterruption and transparency.

Simply Deny to Identify and take back your phone experience.

Key Features:

Call Forwarding

By forwarding your phone number, kalleo is able to function as a service and work outside the limits of your phone while maintaining your privacy. This enables better identification, call blocking, and the ability to choose when you want to be contacted. Another benefit of the call forwarding approach is that it works for all carriers.

Blocks Outright

Blocks known spam callers and scammers from getting through instead of just sending them to voicemail.

Identification

Fully identifies incoming, unknown callers for complete transparency.

Unlimited Voicemail

No more full mailboxes. Never miss an important voicemail again. All voicemails are text to you so you can share anytime.

Community Based

Flag new spam callers and contribute to a spam-free community. Every time you help kalleo identify new spam callers, the entire community benefits.

Security and Privacy

Security and privacy is a top priority. kalleo will never sell users information for profit or use that information for anything other than whats intended. Also, every incoming call is encrypted, keeping your calls private.

When you see an unidentified call, simply deny the call and this is how it works:

Identified Caller

- An incoming call is connected with the identity of the caller

Unidentified Caller

- An incoming call is intercepted and the caller hears a message that they are unidentified

- The caller is then sent to voicemail

- You receive a notification that an unidentified caller was blocked

- You receive a notification with the voicemail

Known Spam, Robo Call, or Phishing

- An incoming call is blocked outright

- Caller hears a message that they were identified as spam

- You receive a notification that a spam call was blocked