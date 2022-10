Developer's Description By Coolasia

The world's most effective Kanji learning application is available on your smartphone!Relive the legend of the Genpei war. What are you waiting for? Lets travel through the fantastic world of Genpei!Lets Go Dive into Japan!Learning a foreign language is changing with the arrival of the global society and the fast pace of technology.Learning a language is not just limited to studying a textbook in a classroom anymore.The age of being able to study anytime and from anywhere in the world while arousing your curiosity and hunger for knowledge has come!Japanese-language education Internet school COOLASIAhttp://coolasia.orgWhats this APPs?7000 stimulating practice exercises to fully support your attaining levels N5 to N1 on the Japanese Language Aptitude Test. - Even reach level N1 by using this application only. You dont get bored so you dont quit! Make sure to experience this new way of learning that has come about in the age of smartphones! This app implements a method of deep memorization and efficient input all while enjoying a different world filled with anime, music, games and videos.Learn about Middle Age Japan - Experience the scenery of Middle Age Japan as the main character marches throughout the various lands of Japan.