Start your addiction to the delicious fruit match 3 casual game.

- Most simple: Fruit Match 3 same color or more to get enough score of mission

- Harvest Quest: collect enough type fruits in target.

- Miner Type: you must dig a some line to pass this mission, every level, you must dig a certain line.

- Sand Breaking: identical position of sand, and match fruit at those position to break sand

- Collect cookie: you must swap how to bring the cookie to the bottom line to crush them.

How to Play:

- Swipe fruit in link 3 same color or more to break it.

- Match-3 or more fruits of the same type fruit to eliminate the color.

- Match more than 3 to make special fruits like bomb and blaster, even amazing magic.

- Match 4 candies or fruits will create blaster could be blast entire row or column

- Match T-Shaped or L-Type fruits to create bomb.

- Use your skills at solving puzzle games to help you beat levels and explore colorful cities around the globe

Features:

- Tired of the same fruit juice game? Juicy Dash - Juice Mania Jam is unique puzzle quest game.

- Battle challenge with top players, who are best of the best.

- Stunning graphics, smooth juice splash animation.

- Easy and fun to play, but hard to earn 3 stars, and more difficult challenge to master.

- Everyday, you will give a bonus item or bonus coin, they will help you pass level easier.

- You can link with your friend in social network to play together and help them.

- Go top and become legend, a juice jam heroes.

- Travel from garden to jungle, anytime! Earn travel vouchers to unlock the city of your choice.

- Challenge Over 500 challenging exciting levels across dozens exotic garden.

- Easily sync the game between devices and unlock full game features when connected to the Internet.

- Unlock unique boosts to get rid of blocks: Shuffle, Lightning, Shovel, and more!

- Connect social and play with friend, help them, send them more live or send request to them. With every friend you invited, you will receive a certain coin, play with friend, more fun, and more exciting.

- Slot machine, extra lucky with free every day.