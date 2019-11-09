X

juicy dash for Android

Start your addiction to the delicious fruit match 3 casual game.

- Most simple: Fruit Match 3 same color or more to get enough score of mission

- Harvest Quest: collect enough type fruits in target.

- Miner Type: you must dig a some line to pass this mission, every level, you must dig a certain line.

- Sand Breaking: identical position of sand, and match fruit at those position to break sand

- Collect cookie: you must swap how to bring the cookie to the bottom line to crush them.

How to Play:

- Swipe fruit in link 3 same color or more to break it.

- Match-3 or more fruits of the same type fruit to eliminate the color.

- Match more than 3 to make special fruits like bomb and blaster, even amazing magic.

- Match 4 candies or fruits will create blaster could be blast entire row or column

- Match T-Shaped or L-Type fruits to create bomb.

- Use your skills at solving puzzle games to help you beat levels and explore colorful cities around the globe

Features:

- Tired of the same fruit juice game? Juicy Dash - Juice Mania Jam is unique puzzle quest game.

- Battle challenge with top players, who are best of the best.

- Stunning graphics, smooth juice splash animation.

- Easy and fun to play, but hard to earn 3 stars, and more difficult challenge to master.

- Everyday, you will give a bonus item or bonus coin, they will help you pass level easier.

- You can link with your friend in social network to play together and help them.

- Go top and become legend, a juice jam heroes.

- Travel from garden to jungle, anytime! Earn travel vouchers to unlock the city of your choice.

- Challenge Over 500 challenging exciting levels across dozens exotic garden.

- Easily sync the game between devices and unlock full game features when connected to the Internet.

- Unlock unique boosts to get rid of blocks: Shuffle, Lightning, Shovel, and more!

- Connect social and play with friend, help them, send them more live or send request to them. With every friend you invited, you will receive a certain coin, play with friend, more fun, and more exciting.

- Slot machine, extra lucky with free every day.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release November 9, 2019
Date Added November 9, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
