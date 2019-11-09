Start your addiction to the delicious fruit match 3 casual game.
- Most simple: Fruit Match 3 same color or more to get enough score of mission
- Harvest Quest: collect enough type fruits in target.
- Miner Type: you must dig a some line to pass this mission, every level, you must dig a certain line.
- Sand Breaking: identical position of sand, and match fruit at those position to break sand
- Collect cookie: you must swap how to bring the cookie to the bottom line to crush them.
How to Play:
- Swipe fruit in link 3 same color or more to break it.
- Match-3 or more fruits of the same type fruit to eliminate the color.
- Match more than 3 to make special fruits like bomb and blaster, even amazing magic.
- Match 4 candies or fruits will create blaster could be blast entire row or column
- Match T-Shaped or L-Type fruits to create bomb.
- Use your skills at solving puzzle games to help you beat levels and explore colorful cities around the globe
Features:
- Tired of the same fruit juice game? Juicy Dash - Juice Mania Jam is unique puzzle quest game.
- Battle challenge with top players, who are best of the best.
- Stunning graphics, smooth juice splash animation.
- Easy and fun to play, but hard to earn 3 stars, and more difficult challenge to master.
- Everyday, you will give a bonus item or bonus coin, they will help you pass level easier.
- You can link with your friend in social network to play together and help them.
- Go top and become legend, a juice jam heroes.
- Travel from garden to jungle, anytime! Earn travel vouchers to unlock the city of your choice.
- Challenge Over 500 challenging exciting levels across dozens exotic garden.
- Easily sync the game between devices and unlock full game features when connected to the Internet.
- Unlock unique boosts to get rid of blocks: Shuffle, Lightning, Shovel, and more!
- Connect social and play with friend, help them, send them more live or send request to them. With every friend you invited, you will receive a certain coin, play with friend, more fun, and more exciting.
- Slot machine, extra lucky with free every day.
