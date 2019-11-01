X

Joygo is the best go game in App Store and got 4.5+ score reviewed by customers. You can play network game through internet and play Man-machine game to get a lot of fun. Joygo also includes about 70,000+ game records of super star player for you to study and improve your go game skill, which is the biggest database in the world. At the same time, Joygo can live broadcast for match of super star player and manager your own game records.

Release November 1, 2019
Date Added November 1, 2019
Version 8.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

