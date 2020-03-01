X

jeff the killer fake video call for Android

By scratchgames Free

Developer's Description

By scratchgames

this app will allow you to receive a call from your favorite scary character : jeff the killer.

after opening the app you can choose from the scary videos and audios of jeff the killer talking and being scary .

the video chosen will be played during fake video call from jeff the killer and the audios during voice call.

after doing this you can just schedule the call from jeff the killer after a time of your choosing.

you can also chat with jeff the killer.

the app is designed to be as realistic as possible to help you pull-off a believable prank.

So enjoy the app and give your friends and family a good scare.

Disclaimer:

This app is not official and have nothing to do with the original character mentioned throughout the app.

This app is not affiliated with or endorsed by the official characters creators.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

