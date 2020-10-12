Join or Sign In

jedimath for iOS

By QCD Systems Free

Developer's Description

By QCD Systems

Studying from home?

jedimath will walk you step by step with all your Algebra I and Statistics problems.

It understands Algebra perfectly and will solve most problems you throw at it. And not only solve, it'll show you how to solve.

- Problem Solvers. You can choose your topic, enter your problem and Xmath.ai will give you the answer to your problem.

- Step-by-step explanation to PEMDAS problems.

- Informative chapters with formulas and insights on a wide variety of topics in Algebra and Statistics

- It gives you a very advanced scientific calculator that's also capable of doing Algebra.

Your AI-powered Math tutor

- XMath.ai's Teach Me! takes a Socratic approach to learning. You start with your own problem, and it'll work with you like a good math tutor - it'll ask a lot of questions, give you hints and lead you to the solution - so that you understand what's going on. Where it makes sense, it'll also draw graphs and charts.

- Xmath.ai's Teach Me! will solve your problems using first principles, without formulas, assuming the least amount of pre-requisite knowledge. This ensures that you will understand the necessary fundamentals over time.

- Xmath.ai's Teach Me! will quickly make you realize your strengths and weaknesses at a personal level, so you know what to work on.

Privacy Policy: https://www.xmath.ai/privacy-policy

Terms of Service: https://www.xmath.ai/terms-of-use

What's new in version 1.7

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
