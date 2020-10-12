Sign in to add and modify your software
Studying from home?
jedimath will walk you step by step with all your Algebra I and Statistics problems.
It understands Algebra perfectly and will solve most problems you throw at it. And not only solve, it'll show you how to solve.
- Problem Solvers. You can choose your topic, enter your problem and Xmath.ai will give you the answer to your problem.
- Step-by-step explanation to PEMDAS problems.
- Informative chapters with formulas and insights on a wide variety of topics in Algebra and Statistics
- It gives you a very advanced scientific calculator that's also capable of doing Algebra.
Your AI-powered Math tutor
- XMath.ai's Teach Me! takes a Socratic approach to learning. You start with your own problem, and it'll work with you like a good math tutor - it'll ask a lot of questions, give you hints and lead you to the solution - so that you understand what's going on. Where it makes sense, it'll also draw graphs and charts.
- Xmath.ai's Teach Me! will solve your problems using first principles, without formulas, assuming the least amount of pre-requisite knowledge. This ensures that you will understand the necessary fundamentals over time.
- Xmath.ai's Teach Me! will quickly make you realize your strengths and weaknesses at a personal level, so you know what to work on.
