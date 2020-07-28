Join or Sign In

j5fashion for iOS

By Hi-techsoft consultancy services private limited Free

Developer's Description

By Hi-techsoft consultancy services private limited

J5 Fashion was founded in 2007 but has been in the clothing business since 1993. J5 Fashion started with just a small line of clothing and within a few years became a leading wholesale in the heart ofManchester,England.

J5 Fashion is totally committed to working with retailers ranging from the local store or online to the large scale franchises. J5 Fashion offers you the best selection of the very latest and high quality styles in both clothing and accessories from hundreds of manufacturers. J5 Fashions goal is to provide its customers with high quality fashionable products at competitive prices.

J5 Fashion is your source for stylish trends with its worldwide access to factories that puts it at the forefront of the latest fashion. Become our valued customer to receive the latest news on the latest stock in and browse J5 Fashions website!

J5 Fashion ships to more than 200 countries worldwide. J5 Fashion's professional team takes cares of your order in accordance with its high standards. Products ordered are diligently checked and securely packed before shipping out. We offer dedicated customer service pre sales and after sales. Our dedicated Customer Service team is ready to provide its customers professional support and help to solve any questions or queries. Your satisfaction is and will always be our top priority!

We Can Speak in English and Dutch Languages.

Call us at J5 Fashion Clothing from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m Monday through Friday. We are closed on Weekends and Holidays. To come in directly to our warehouse for a purchase please call or email us to schedule an appointment.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
