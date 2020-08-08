Sign in to add and modify your software
The unfortunate news is that suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in our nation for ages 10-24. We lose approximately 100 young people each week to this tragedy that can be prevented. Taking a few short minutes to challenge the people you know will help take some of the silence away from the Silent Epidemic of youth suicide. Challenge your co-workers, school, social club, friends, or family to join us! You may even save a life!